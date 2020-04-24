Magnum Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.