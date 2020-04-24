Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mail Ru Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mail Ru Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Mail Ru Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

About Mail Ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

