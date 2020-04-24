Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 212,689 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 12.55% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 1,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

