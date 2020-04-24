Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.31 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.