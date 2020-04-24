Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

