Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5994 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.