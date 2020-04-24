Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up approximately 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of CSM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,944 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.