Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 4,777,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

