Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,214 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 19.27% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBND traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.29. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,645. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.