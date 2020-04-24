Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,250 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 95.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 48.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 104.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $49.92. 2,505,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.