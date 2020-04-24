Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,936 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NKE stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

