Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 4,135 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. 10,361,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

