Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 416 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.80. 1,760,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,275. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.96 and its 200 day moving average is $295.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

