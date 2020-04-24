Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $22.82 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 50,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

