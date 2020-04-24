Maker (MKR) Price Hits $335.14 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Maker has a market cap of $337.01 million and $4.18 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $335.14 or 0.04441696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, Maker has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00065050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037124 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009337 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,578 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BitMart, GOPAX, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

