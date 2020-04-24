Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently:

4/23/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

4/1/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

