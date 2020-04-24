Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

VOO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,640,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

