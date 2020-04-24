Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $291,416.63 and $3,348.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.02501691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00074820 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.