Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Materialise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

MTLS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.86. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

