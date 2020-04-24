Matson Money. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Matson Money. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.97% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $143,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 1,007,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,792. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.