Mattel (MAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT):

4/23/2020 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Mattel is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Mattel is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

MAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 88,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

