Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

