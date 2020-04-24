McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after buying an additional 291,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $139.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

