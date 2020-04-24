Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.65-1.68 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 182,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,948. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

