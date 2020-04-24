MediShares (MDS) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $139,158.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

