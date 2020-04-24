Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $586.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.63 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

