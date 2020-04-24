Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,783 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $115,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. 3,718,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,594,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

