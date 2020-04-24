Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 410,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,270. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

