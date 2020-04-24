Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.79 ($125.33).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at €103.95 ($120.87) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.56.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.