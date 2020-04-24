MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,418 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

