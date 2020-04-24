Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

