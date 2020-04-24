Metadium Market Cap Hits $10.96 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $307,344.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

