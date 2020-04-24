Metronome Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,070.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $9,070.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,930,567 coins and its circulating supply is 10,453,893 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.