MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 430.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,158 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.