MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Hits $409,525.91

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $409,525.91 and $13,805.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 363,537,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,235,255 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

