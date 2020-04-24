Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $33.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $34.65 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $30.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $140.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.99 billion to $142.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $151.54 billion to $161.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.