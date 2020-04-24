Mimecast (MIME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME):

4/21/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/10/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/2/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

