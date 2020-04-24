MINDOL (MIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $712.80 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00055488 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.01083308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00222656 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

