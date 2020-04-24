Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 206,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

