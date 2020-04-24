MintCoin (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

