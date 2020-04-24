Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006002 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Ethfinex, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.