Mobile Mini (MINI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

