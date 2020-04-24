Moin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $47,499.61 and $179.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,133,533 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.