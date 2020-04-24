Moneygram International (MGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Moneygram International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. On average, analysts expect Moneygram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.48.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

