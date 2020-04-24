Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $789.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $292,861.35 and $789.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,994,380 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

