Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce sales of $16.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.67 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $16.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $64.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $67.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.12 million, with estimates ranging from $59.37 million to $69.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Koenig purchased 28,260 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

