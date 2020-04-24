Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 548,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

