Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDENRED S A/ADR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.12. 21,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

EDENRED S A/ADR Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

