Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.64% of Movado Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 318,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.25. Movado Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

