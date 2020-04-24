Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,331 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

